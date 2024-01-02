Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey

Rihards Lomazs, the celebrated Latvian shooting guard, has transitioned to Virtus Bologna, gearing up for an anticipated debut in the EuroLeague. Having landed in Bologna towards the close of 2023, the former Merkezefendi player is keen to reintegrate into the EuroLeague, following a gap since his tenure with ASVEL.

Reunion with Coach Luca Banchi

In his initial media interaction post joining Virtus Bologna, Lomazs expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating once again with coach Luca Banchi. The duo previously shared a bond in the national team experience. Lomazs remains positive about his physical readiness and the team’s rotation, underlining the shift from his former role in Turkey where he was clocking in between 30-35 minutes per match.

From Turkey to Italy

While participating in the Turkish basketball league for Merkezefendi, Lomazs boasted an average of 14.7 points per game. His transition to Virtus Bologna is marked by anticipation and excitement, promising a fresh chapter in his career.

Ties with Latvian Players

Lomazs also touched upon his rapport with fellow Latvian players based in Italy, including the likes of Arturs Strautins, Andrejs Grazulis, and Janis Strelnieks. His decision to join Virtus Segafredo Bologna was instantaneous and didn’t require consultation with his fellow countrymen.

Before his move to Virtus Bologna, Lomazs played a pivotal role in securing Latvia’s place in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, an unfortunate injury prevented him from participating in the event. His move to Virtus Bologna signifies a new beginning, and the basketball world waits with bated breath for his EuroLeague debut.