en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Latvia

Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey

Rihards Lomazs, the celebrated Latvian shooting guard, has transitioned to Virtus Bologna, gearing up for an anticipated debut in the EuroLeague. Having landed in Bologna towards the close of 2023, the former Merkezefendi player is keen to reintegrate into the EuroLeague, following a gap since his tenure with ASVEL.

Reunion with Coach Luca Banchi

In his initial media interaction post joining Virtus Bologna, Lomazs expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating once again with coach Luca Banchi. The duo previously shared a bond in the national team experience. Lomazs remains positive about his physical readiness and the team’s rotation, underlining the shift from his former role in Turkey where he was clocking in between 30-35 minutes per match.

From Turkey to Italy

While participating in the Turkish basketball league for Merkezefendi, Lomazs boasted an average of 14.7 points per game. His transition to Virtus Bologna is marked by anticipation and excitement, promising a fresh chapter in his career.

Ties with Latvian Players

Lomazs also touched upon his rapport with fellow Latvian players based in Italy, including the likes of Arturs Strautins, Andrejs Grazulis, and Janis Strelnieks. His decision to join Virtus Segafredo Bologna was instantaneous and didn’t require consultation with his fellow countrymen.

Before his move to Virtus Bologna, Lomazs played a pivotal role in securing Latvia’s place in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, an unfortunate injury prevented him from participating in the event. His move to Virtus Bologna signifies a new beginning, and the basketball world waits with bated breath for his EuroLeague debut.

0
Latvia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Latvia Bolsters National Defense with New Regulation: A Milestone Achievement

By Justice Nwafor

Education and Trust: Key to Latvia's Future Success, Says Prime Minister

By Rizwan Shah

Latvian Family Doctors Renew Contracts with National Health Service

By Shivani Chauhan

AS DelfinGroup Boosts Share Capital via Employee Stock Options

By Muhammad Jawad

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 4 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Latvia Blocks Yandex Services: Ethnic Minorities and Western Sanctions at Play

By BNN Correspondents

Latvia Blocks Yandex Services: Ethnic Minorities and Western Sanctions at Play
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
17 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
22 seconds
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
45 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
1 min
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
1 min
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
1 min
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
2 mins
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
2 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: From Collegiate Success to NFL Draft Anticipation
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app