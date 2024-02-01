Ridgewood Girls Flag Football Team to Attend National Championship at Pro Bowl

Marking a significant milestone in their journey, the Ridgewood girls flag football team is all set to attend the national flag football championship in Orlando. This event, taking place during the Pro Bowl games, comes at the heels of a season where they have emerged as trailblazers in the sport. Their attendance at the Pro Bowl is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and success throughout the season.
A Milestone Journey
As told by Steve Overmyer of CBS New York, the Ridgewood girls flag football team's progression to the championship event signifies their commitment and determination. Having established a firm footing in the sport, the team now gets an opportunity to witness the highest level of competition in girls flag football.
Flag Football at the Forefront
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando will bring international attention to flag football. Young athletes from 12 countries will compete in the International NFL Flag Championships, a multi-day tournament that will coincide with the Pro Bowl games. This expansion follows the recent inclusion of flag football in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, highlighting the growing global popularity of the sport.
Inspiration and Aspiration
Attending the national championship is expected to be an inspirational experience for the Ridgewood team, providing them with a glimpse of their potential future. Seeing AFC and NFC stars play the sport firsthand will not only acknowledge their achievements but also fuel their ambition to excel in the sport and aim for national levels of competition in the future.