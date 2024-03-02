Rider University Triumphs Over Niagara, Langston Jr. Shines with Season-High 16 Points

Rider University's basketball team extended its winning streak to five games with a 71-61 victory against Niagara, thanks in large part to JT Langston Jr.'s standout performance. Coming off the bench, Langston Jr. scored a season-high 16 points, showcasing the depth and adaptability that have become hallmarks of the team's recent success. With this win, Rider not only cements its place in the MAAC standings but also highlights the significant contributions of players across the roster.

Emerging Star: JT Langston Jr.

Langston Jr., a junior college transfer, has been making waves in the MAAC with his recent performances. His ability to come off the bench and make an immediate impact was evident in Rider's latest victory over Niagara, where he shot an impressive 7-of-10 from the field. His contribution is a testament to the hard work and preparation he puts in, both in practice and during his personal time. Langston Jr.'s performance is a clear indication of Rider's deep bench strength and the pivotal role it plays in the team's success.

Rider's Winning Formula

Rider University's basketball team has found its rhythm at the right time, with the MAAC tournament on the horizon. The team's five-game winning streak is a result of not just individual brilliance but also cohesive team play and strategic coaching. Head Coach Kevin Baggett's emphasis on understanding roles and teamwork has been instrumental in Rider's turnaround from a sub-.500 team in the MAAC standings to a formidable contender for the top spots. This collective effort was on full display against Niagara, with senior forward Mervin James adding 24 points to secure the win.

Looking Ahead: The Road to the MAAC Tournament

With the regular season winding down, Rider's focus shifts to securing a favorable position in the upcoming MAAC tournament. The team's recent performances have put them in contention for a first-round bye, a significant advantage in the quest for the championship. The upcoming game against Canisius presents an opportunity for Rider to continue its winning ways and solidify its standing in the league. As the team prepares for its final games of the regular season, the contributions of players like JT Langston Jr. and Mervin James will be crucial in Rider's pursuit of postseason glory.

As Rider University's basketball team continues its march towards the MAAC tournament, the contributions of its entire roster, from starters to bench players, underscore the collective spirit that defines this team. With players like JT Langston Jr. stepping up when called upon, Rider's prospects look bright as they aim for a deep run in the postseason. The team's recent success is a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement of college basketball, where any player can become a hero on any given night.