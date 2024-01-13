Rider University Outplays Manhattan College in Thrilling Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-pumping basketball game, Rider University claimed victory over Manhattan College, with a final scoreboard reading 71 to 58. The game, marked by dramatic ups and downs and stellar individual performances, saw Rider’s Mervin James steal the limelight with 27 points, 6 rebounds, and a perfect 4 out of 4 from the three-point line.

Breaking Down the Stats

Rider University showcased superior shooting skills, recording an overall field goal percentage of 40%, a free throw percentage of 76.9%, and a noteworthy 3-point shooting percentage of 47.4%. The team’s defense was not to be overlooked either, with players securing 11 steals and 4 blocked shots, evidencing a strong defensive stance.

Manhattan’s Performance

Manhattan College, despite a gallant effort, fell short with their top scorer, Bender, contributing 15 points. The team’s overall shooting percentages remained lower: a field goal percentage of 39.3%, a free throw percentage of 53.3%, and a 3-point shooting percentage of 25%. Padgett emerged as a defensive stalwart for Manhattan with 4 blocked shots and 3 steals. However, the team’s lower shooting percentages and turnovers, with Winston accounting for 5, were detrimental to their cause.

The Audience and What’s Next

The game attracted an audience of 1,115, filling more than half of the venue that accommodates 1,950 spectators. The atmosphere was electrifying, and the support from the audience was palpable. Both teams are set to take to the court again on Sunday, with Rider visiting Marist and Manhattan hosting Saint Peter’s. As Manhattan College looks to break their losing streak, and Rider aims to continue their winning stride, the upcoming games promise to be equally, if not more, exciting.