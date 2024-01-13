en English
Sports

Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Rider Clinches Victory Over Manhattan in Tightly Contested Match

In a riveting display of basketball, Manhattan and Rider clashed, both teams hungry for victory amidst losing records. The game was poised at a 33-33 tie at halftime, keeping the audience of 1,115 on the edge of their seats in a venue designed for 1,950 spectators.

Manhattan’s Mixed Efforts

Manhattan’s performance showcased collective effort, with key players stepping up. Rouzan made his presence felt, netting 16 points. Bender closely followed with 15 points, displaying his prowess by sinking three of Manhattan’s six successful 3-point attempts out of 24. Winston rounded off the trio with 12 points and led the team in assists, handing out six. Despite these efforts, Manhattan fell short in the end.

Rider’s Resilient Display

Rider’s squad put forth an inspiring performance, spearheaded by James’ stellar 27-point contribution. An impressive 4-4 from the 3-point line contributed significantly to Rider’s overall 9 successful 3-point shots out of 19 attempts. Solid support came from TJ.Weeks who added 16 points and led the rebound count with 9, while Dudley chipped in with 9 points. McKeithan and Powell each served their team with four assists, facilitating smooth execution on the court.

The Final Whistle

The final score saw Rider emerge victorious with a 71-58 win over Manhattan. The game was marked by an even rebound battle, with Manhattan grabbing 34, led by Padgett’s 8, and Rider securing 38. In terms of discipline, Manhattan proved superior with fewer fouls committed at 9 compared to Rider’s 16. The game, however, ultimately tilted in Rider’s favor due to a more efficient 3-point shooting performance and James’ standout contribution.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

