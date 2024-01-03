Rico Syme: Rising Rugby Star Set to Shine at Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

In a thrilling development for New Zealand rugby, 24-year-old prodigy Rico Syme has been handpicked by the legendary David Campese to join the prestigious McDonald’s Ambassador All-Star team. This selection comes ahead of the highly anticipated Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka. The honor not only validates Syme’s rising stature in international rugby but also sets the stage for him to rub shoulders with some of the world’s finest talents in the sport.

Embracing the Fijian Spirit

Acknowledging the unique opportunity, Syme expressed his enthusiasm about immersing himself in the rich Fijian culture and interacting intimately with his new teammates. Having visited Fiji multiple times, Syme harbors a deep respect for the nation and its people. His experiences have shaped his understanding of the Fijian way of life, and he eagerly anticipates the chance to further deepen his ties with the island nation.

Inspired by Rugby Legends

Syme’s passion for rugby is not just limited to playing the sport; he is an avid fan with deep admiration for the greats of the game. Icons like Benji Marshall and Jerry Tuwai have left an indelible mark on Syme. He is particularly inspired by Marshall’s game-changing abilities in league and Tuwai’s masterful footwork and vision in sevens rugby. Inspired by their incredible contributions to the sport, Syme aspires to carve out his own legacy.

Acknowledging a High Caliber Event

Expressing his gratitude for being selected by Campese, Syme acknowledged the significance of participating in a high-caliber event like the Coral Coast 7s. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 19 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, and promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Tournament director, Jay Whyte, was noticeably pleased with the inclusion of the McDonald All Star Team, a blend of 7s rugby legends and international stars, including Rico Syme. The stage is set for an unforgettable showdown, and Rico Syme is ready to seize the spotlight.