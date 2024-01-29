Ricky Rubio Nears Return to Court with FC Barcelona Training

In a noteworthy development, 33-year-old professional basketball player Ricky Rubio is slated to join the training sessions of FC Barcelona. This move comes as Rubio gradually recovers from his mental health challenges and considers stepping back into the court. Rubio's potential return to professional basketball is being keenly observed by the club, with key figures like Juan Carlos Navarro and Mario Fernández playing integral roles in the discussions.

Resilient Return

Rubio, who had previously paused his active play last summer to focus on his mental health recovery, has been training individually and is reported to be physically fit. His inclusion in team practices will be the determining factor for his readiness to return to active play. Rubio's journey towards recovery and his subsequent return to the court is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Navigating Economic Considerations

Despite FC Barcelona's ongoing economic troubles, financial considerations are not anticipated to be a stumbling block to Rubio's signing. The club has a budget reserve of over one million euros earmarked for such acquisitions. Moreover, at this juncture, financial aspects are not Rubio's primary concern. His main focus remains on his recovery and potential return to the game he loves.

Upcoming Euroleague Deadline

FC Barcelona has room to register Rubio for the Euroleague before the February 7th deadline without necessitating any squad adjustments. This provides an opportunity for Rubio to potentially return to competitive play, a move that is eagerly anticipated by fans and supporters alike.