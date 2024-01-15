Ricky Hatton’s Debut on Dancing On Ice: A Knockout Entrance But A Rocky Start

Boxing luminary Ricky Hatton made a striking debut on a recent episode of Dancing On Ice, marking the event with a staged incident that had him delivering a left hook to host Stephen Mulhern, igniting a moment of scripted physical comedy. A stunned co-host, Holly, was quick to catch on to the jest and joined in the laughter. Despite the notable introduction, Ricky had a less than stellar night on the leaderboard, ending up at the bottom with 12.5 points from the judges.

Fighting Spirit On Ice

Dressed in a full boxing attire, complete with knee pads, Ricky incorporated elements of his boxing background into his ice skating routine. Partnering with Robin Johnstone, his performance included press-ups set to the tune of ‘Gonna Fly Now’ from the iconic Rocky movie. The playful jab at his boxing career was received with laughter and applause, but it wasn’t enough to secure him a high score on the leaderboard.

From The Ring To The Rink

Before the show, Ricky shared his children’s playful warning not to embarrass them. His journey from a decorated boxing career, riddled with personal struggle, to his debut on the icy stage of Dancing On Ice has been a testament to his indomitable spirit. Despite wrestling with severe depression, and substance abuse issues in the past, the former boxing champion chose this new challenge as a testament to his positive outlook in life.

Preemptive Predictions and Final Scores

Bookmakers had predicted Ricky’s early departure from the competition, and the final scores seemed to confirm their forecast. The 12.5 points he garnered from judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse placed him at the risk of elimination. Now, Ricky faces the ‘skate off’ in the next episode, where he’ll have to fight to keep his place on the show.