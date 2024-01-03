en English
Golf

Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, professional golfer Rickie Fowler is reportedly ceasing his sponsorship relationships with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, entering the new PGA Tour season without their logos adorning his attire. Notably missing were the Farmers Insurance logo from his hat and the Rocket Mortgage logo from his shirt, a departure that was first noticed by the eagle-eyed account, Rickie Fowler Tracker.

End of A Decade-Long Association?

Fowler’s relationship with Rocket Mortgage took root in 2015, and his association with Farmers Insurance stretches back even further to 2010. These sponsorships have been renewed several times over the years, providing a significant income boost for the golfer. Amid the speculations, no official statement has been released regarding the status of these relationships.

Other Sponsorships Remain Intact

Despite the potential conclusion of his partnerships with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, Fowler’s other endorsements appear unaffected. His existing relationships with prominent brands such as Titleist, Taylor Made, Rolex, Puma, and Mercedes-Benz remain intact and have contributed significantly to his earnings, which are estimated at around $12 million.

Looking Forward: The Sentry 2024

Undeterred by sponsorship speculation, Fowler is set to compete in the Sentry 2024 tournament at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. A course where he has previously seen considerable success, including a solo fifth finish in 2016 and a tied fourth in 2017. Coming off a successful 2022-23 PGA Tour season where Fowler ended a four-year winless streak by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and earned over $15 million, including a $5.5 million PIP bonus, expectations are high for his performance in the upcoming tournament.

Golf Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

