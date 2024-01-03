Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos

In a surprising turn of events, professional golfer Rickie Fowler is reportedly ceasing his sponsorship relationships with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, entering the new PGA Tour season without their logos adorning his attire. Notably missing were the Farmers Insurance logo from his hat and the Rocket Mortgage logo from his shirt, a departure that was first noticed by the eagle-eyed account, Rickie Fowler Tracker.

End of A Decade-Long Association?

Fowler’s relationship with Rocket Mortgage took root in 2015, and his association with Farmers Insurance stretches back even further to 2010. These sponsorships have been renewed several times over the years, providing a significant income boost for the golfer. Amid the speculations, no official statement has been released regarding the status of these relationships.

Other Sponsorships Remain Intact

Despite the potential conclusion of his partnerships with Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage, Fowler’s other endorsements appear unaffected. His existing relationships with prominent brands such as Titleist, Taylor Made, Rolex, Puma, and Mercedes-Benz remain intact and have contributed significantly to his earnings, which are estimated at around $12 million.

Looking Forward: The Sentry 2024

Undeterred by sponsorship speculation, Fowler is set to compete in the Sentry 2024 tournament at Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii. A course where he has previously seen considerable success, including a solo fifth finish in 2016 and a tied fourth in 2017. Coming off a successful 2022-23 PGA Tour season where Fowler ended a four-year winless streak by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic and earned over $15 million, including a $5.5 million PIP bonus, expectations are high for his performance in the upcoming tournament.