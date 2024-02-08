Rick Rogala to Lead WBNS: A New Era of Innovation and Excellence

Rick Rogala, a seasoned media executive, is set to assume the role of president and general manager at WBNS, the CBS affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, operated by TEGNA Inc. His tenure begins on February 26, marking a new chapter in the station's illustrious history.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Media Veteran Takes the Helm

Rogala's appointment comes with high expectations. He will oversee the station's operations across all platforms, spearhead community outreach efforts, and ensure advertiser satisfaction. His responsibilities extend to Sports Radio The Fan 97.1, ESPN 1460 Columbus, and ONN Radio (Ohio News Network), making his role a multifaceted one.

Rick Rogala's career trajectory is a testament to his media acumen. He has led media stations to unprecedented ratings and revenue, developed three media facilities from the ground up, and launched innovative local programming. His sales training program, a brainchild of his strategic thinking, has been instrumental in shaping the sales landscape of the media industry.

Advertisment

The Murrow Touch: A Legacy of Excellence

Rogala's previous stint with TEGNA's affiliates in Memphis, Tennessee, is particularly noteworthy. Under his stewardship, the WATN brand flourished, earning three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards along the way. These accolades underscore Rogala's commitment to journalistic excellence and his ability to foster a culture of high performance.

Larry Delia, TEGNA's senior vice president of media operations, lauded Rogala for his strategic vision and knack for building a robust work culture. "Rick's ability to deliver strategic results while fostering a culture of excellence is unparalleled," Delia said.

Advertisment

A New Chapter: Eager Anticipation and High Hopes

Rogala, an Ohio University alumnus with a degree in Communications, expressed his eagerness to lead the WBNS team. "I am thrilled to join the talented team at WBNS," Rogala said. "I look forward to enhancing our community service and storytelling, making WBNS an even more integral part of the Columbus community."

Rogala's previous experience includes senior roles at Nexstar Media Group and as general manager at several television stations. His diverse background and proven track record position him well to lead WBNS into a new era of success.

Advertisment

As Rick Rogala prepares to embark on his new journey at WBNS, the anticipation is palpable. His appointment not only signifies a change in leadership but also heralds a new chapter in the station's storied history. With Rogala at the helm, WBNS is poised to reach new heights, further solidifying its position as a trusted source of news and information in Columbus, Ohio.

TEGNA Inc., a major media company owning 64 television stations across 51 U.S. markets and several multicast networks, is optimistic about Rogala's appointment. The company offers a range of marketing solutions, including their OTT advertising service, Premion, and is confident that Rogala will drive results across all platforms.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, Rogala's leadership will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of WBNS. His appointment is not just a change in leadership; it's a beacon of hope, signaling a new era of innovation, excellence, and community engagement.