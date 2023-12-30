Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move

In a bid to invigorate the team’s dwindling fanbase and restore its former prestige, St. John’s University men’s basketball coach, Rick Pitino, made a groundbreaking announcement. Breaking away from tradition, Pitino has laid out plans to host a high-profile game against the University of Connecticut (UConn) at the Carnesecca Arena, the on-campus sports facility, in the upcoming season.

Deviation from the Norm

Historically, such games have been held at the iconic Madison Square Garden. However, with Pitino at the helm, this norm is about to change. The decision comes on the heels of a game where St. John’s emerged victorious against Hofstra at the UBS Arena. But the victory was somewhat overshadowed by the attendance of merely 7,486 spectators, a number far from satisfactory for such a high-stakes match.

Revitalizing the Glory Days

Once a thriving brand under the watch of legendary coach Lou Carnesecca, St. John’s basketball has seen a decline in recent years. By shifting the venue to the smaller, on-campus Carnesecca Arena, Pitino aims to rekindle the local fan support and breathe new life into the team’s brand. This is not just a venue shift but a strategic move designed to neutralize the strong presence of UConn fans who have had a dominant run at Madison Square Garden since UConn’s reentry into the Big East Conference in 2020.

Looking Forward

The last time St. John’s hosted UConn at Carnesecca Arena was over three decades ago, in 1990. This upcoming game is set to be an exclusive event at Carnesecca, with other games’ venues remaining under negotiation. It’s a bold move that underscores Pitino’s commitment to rebuilding St. John’s basketball brand and reinstating its lost glory. Only time will tell whether this shift in strategy will pay off in the long run, but one thing is certain: it marks a new chapter in St. John’s basketball history.