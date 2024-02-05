Richland Seals Third Consecutive Mid-Columbia Conference Title with Victory Over Kamiakin

In a riveting display of skill and strategy, the Richland boys basketball team clinched the Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season title with a decisive victory over Kamiakin. This marks their third consecutive title and the remarkable 40th in the school's history. The game, filled with nail-biting moments and exceptional performances, ended with a final score of 68-57 in favor of Richland.

The Turning Tides

In a key moment that marked a shift in the game's dynamics, Kamiakin senior James Kinsey netted a 3-pointer taking a brief lead. However, the lead was short-lived as Richland's Jack Forbes responded with a basket that initiated a decisive 17-2 run. This notable streak was largely propelled by Josh Woodard, who contributed a significant 7 points during the run.

Onwards to the District 8 4A Tournament

With this victory, Richland is now primed to face Pasco in the first round of the District 8 4A tournament. Kamiakin, despite the loss, has managed to secure the No. 2 seed in the same tournament, demonstrating the team's resilience and strong season performance.

Record Breakers and Milestone Makers

In other noteworthy developments, Hermiston's Grant Olsen set a new school record by becoming the all-time leading scorer with 1,497 career points, breaking a 33-year-old standing record. Southridge's Jesse Tijerina also reached a significant milestone by scoring his 1,000th career point. These achievements underscore the talent and dedication driving the teams in the conference.

Looking Ahead

The Class 4A MCC teams are now gearing up for the district tournament, which will serve as the gateway to the state regional play-in games. For Class 3A teams in the MCC, the top three will advance to the District 8 tournament. Walla Walla has secured the top seed, while the remaining spots could see a potential logjam. As the teams prepare for the upcoming matches, the recent victories and individual achievements have set the stage for a thrilling tournament season.