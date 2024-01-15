en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career

Richie Martin, the 20th overall pick by the Oakland A’s in the 2015 MLB Draft, has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, marking another chapter in his roller-coaster career. Martin, whose career has been a tale of early struggles, fleeting success, and challenges, will provide the Angels with middle infield depth and may even compete for a bench role during Spring Training.

A Promising Start

Martin kicked off his career with a promising 2018 season at the Double-A level. However, his performance didn’t convince the A’s to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. The Baltimore Orioles saw potential in Martin and picked him up, marking the beginning of a tumultuous period.

Troubles at Baltimore

At Baltimore, Martin had a rough 2019 season. Despite disappointing numbers at the plate, he remained on the roster for the entire season. His development took a significant hit in 2020 when a fractured wrist sidelined him for the season. Returning in 2021, Martin found himself mainly playing at Triple-A and making sporadic appearances in the majors over the next two years.

Continued Struggles and New Opportunities

Despite a modest performance at Triple-A, Martin couldn’t cement a regular spot on the Orioles’ roster and was designated for assignment in September. He briefly became a free agent before signing minor league contracts with the Reds and Nationals. However, he made no major league appearances and continued to struggle at Triple-A. The year 2023 saw Martin with the Washington Nationals’ organization in Triple-A Rochester.

A New Chapter with the Angels

Now, in 2024, Martin has found a new home with the Los Angeles Angels. His addition provides the Angels with much-needed depth in the middle infield and potentially a new contender for a bench role during Spring Training.

0
Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
2 hours ago
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Jordan Walker, the young powerhouse of the St. Louis Cardinals, stands on the brink of becoming a future icon for the franchise. At the tender age of 21, Walker has already transitioned from a minor league sensation to a staple in the Cardinals’ opening day lineup. His journey, though peppered with challenges such as a
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
1 day ago
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Canadian Outfielder Michael Saunders: A Journey from the Field to the Wall of Excellence
1 day ago
Canadian Outfielder Michael Saunders: A Journey from the Field to the Wall of Excellence
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
13 hours ago
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
El Paso's Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball
1 day ago
El Paso's Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
1 day ago
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
20 seconds
Bergen Tech's Bowling Teams Strike Gold at Baker Bonanza Tournament
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
27 seconds
Nike Grapples with Market Shifts and Rising Competition in the Running Footwear Industry
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
29 seconds
Motorcycle Accident in Aranaputa Valley: Local Vendor 'Uncle Randy' Severely Injured
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
31 seconds
Bruce Brown Returns to Denver: Receives Championship Ring, Leads Pacers in Emotional Game
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
38 seconds
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
55 seconds
Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress, Warns of Ideological Battle
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
2 mins
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
2 mins
Real Madrid Sweeps Spanish Super Cup Final with Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
3 mins
Football Updates: Nzoia Sugar vs Shabana FC; Tusker FC's Rise in League Standings
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
41 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app