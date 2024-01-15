Richie Martin: From First-Round Pick to Roller-Coaster Career

Richie Martin, the 20th overall pick by the Oakland A’s in the 2015 MLB Draft, has signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, marking another chapter in his roller-coaster career. Martin, whose career has been a tale of early struggles, fleeting success, and challenges, will provide the Angels with middle infield depth and may even compete for a bench role during Spring Training.

A Promising Start

Martin kicked off his career with a promising 2018 season at the Double-A level. However, his performance didn’t convince the A’s to shield him from the Rule 5 draft. The Baltimore Orioles saw potential in Martin and picked him up, marking the beginning of a tumultuous period.

Troubles at Baltimore

At Baltimore, Martin had a rough 2019 season. Despite disappointing numbers at the plate, he remained on the roster for the entire season. His development took a significant hit in 2020 when a fractured wrist sidelined him for the season. Returning in 2021, Martin found himself mainly playing at Triple-A and making sporadic appearances in the majors over the next two years.

Continued Struggles and New Opportunities

Despite a modest performance at Triple-A, Martin couldn’t cement a regular spot on the Orioles’ roster and was designated for assignment in September. He briefly became a free agent before signing minor league contracts with the Reds and Nationals. However, he made no major league appearances and continued to struggle at Triple-A. The year 2023 saw Martin with the Washington Nationals’ organization in Triple-A Rochester.

A New Chapter with the Angels

Now, in 2024, Martin has found a new home with the Los Angeles Angels. His addition provides the Angels with much-needed depth in the middle infield and potentially a new contender for a bench role during Spring Training.