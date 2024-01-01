en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O’Rahillys Culminates in Presidency

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O’Rahillys Culminates in Presidency

Richard Walsh, a name synonymous with Kerins O’Rahillys, a distinguished sports club, has been inaugurated as its new President. This significant event took place in a special ceremony at the club’s Strand Road clubhouse, marking a new chapter in the club’s rich history.

Walsh’s Lifelong Association

Walsh, fondly known as ‘Captain’, has been an inseparable part of the club since his early days. He embarked on his journey with Kerins O’Rahillys at the tender age of 16, joining the committee and remaining a committed member until 2008. His dedication to the club can be traced back to his playing days, which started with his championship debut in 1958.

Milestones and Contributions

Throughout his association with the club, Walsh played a pivotal role in its evolution. He was instrumental in enhancing the club and its facilities, identifying and nurturing young talent, and coordinating transportation for players for training sessions and matches across the county. His leadership was at the helm during the club’s first County League title in 1985.

Walsh’s tenure with Kerins O’Rahillys is punctuated with significant milestones. These include the 2002 Senior County Championship, the 2006 Minor County Championship victories, and the recent triumphs in the Munster title and All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. These victories stand as a testament to Walsh’s commitment and his ability to lead and inspire.

A Tribute to Dedication

His inauguration as President not only signifies his lifelong commitment to Kerins O’Rahillys, but also pays tribute to his invaluable contributions to the club over the years. The ceremony was attended by club members, family, and friends who celebrated Richard Walsh’s long-standing commitment and hailed his new role as President.

This event is not just a milestone in the club’s history, but also a tribute to Walsh’s lifetime of service to Kerins O’Rahillys. As the club moves forward under his leadership, it carries with it the legacy of a man whose love for the club is as deep as it is longstanding.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Irish Novels of 2024: A Literary Voyage Across Genres

By BNN Correspondents

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star at Jools Holland's Hootenanny

By BNN Correspondents

Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events

By Salman Khan

Ryan Tubridy Takes Pay Cut for New Venture with Virgin Radio UK

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby S ...
@Ireland · 2 hours
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby S ...
heart comment 0
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football

By Salman Khan

Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis
Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember

By BNN Correspondents

Late Late New Year Special: A Celebration to Remember
Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty

By BNN Correspondents

Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Ireland Due to Technical Difficulty
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
19 seconds
Study Reveals American Voters' Willingness to Overlook Democratic Norms
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
27 seconds
Riad Turk: Remembering Syria’s Nelson Mandela
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
2 mins
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
2 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
3 mins
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
3 mins
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
3 mins
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
4 mins
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app