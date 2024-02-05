Richard Petty's Early NASCAR Journey: From a Contested Victory to Becoming the 'King'

The world of stock car racing knows him as the King, but Richard Petty's reign in the NASCAR Cup Series didn't start without its fair share of bumps. The early years of his career were marked by high-speed chases, family rivalry, and an unexpected twist that would forever change the Petty family's story.

The Contested Victory

It was a hot summer day in June 1959 at the Lakewood Speedway. Richard Petty, driving a 1959 Oldsmobile convertible, crossed the finish line with the belief that he had just won his first race. However, his father, Lee Petty, who was racing alongside him in a 1959 Plymouth sedan, contested the scoring. The subsequent review led to a surprising reversal of positions, with Lee emerging as the victor.

The decision was not merely a matter of family rivalry but was deeply rooted in the financial implications for the Petty Enterprises, the family-owned team. The victory of Lee, driving a current year-model sedan, meant additional prize money, a boon to the team's coffers. Richard, although initially disappointed, took the outcome in his stride, understanding the broader impact it had on their team.

The Official First Win

Richard's official first victory didn't come until February 28, 1960, at the Charlotte Fairgrounds. A late-race incident involving Rex White and a potential intervention by Lee, who was relief driving, cleared the path for Richard to take the lead and claim his much-deserved victory. The incident, however, remains a topic of debate. White claims Lee deliberately moved him aside, while Richard remembers it as a clean pass.

The Petty Legacy

The Petty family's legacy continues to shine in NASCAR as they celebrate their 75th year in the sport. Autoweek has been covering their journey through the years, and the family has been sharing content through various social media channels. A YouTube channel is also in the works, promising to present fans with an inside look at the Petty racing dynasty.

Richard Petty's path to the throne was not a straight one. It was filled with speed bumps, quick turns, and a contentious moment involving his father that would forever be etched in NASCAR history. It's a journey that's a testament to the resilience, tenacity, and unwavering determination that have come to define the Petty legacy.