Sports

Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:34 pm EST
After a year-long battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and a brief stint in the independent wrestling circuit, Richard Holliday, a prominent figure in Major League Wrestling (MLW), has made a triumphant return to the company. His comeback was marked at the MLW One Shot, where he confronted the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alex Kane, and aligned himself with the World Titan Federation. The wrestling world watched with bated breath as Holliday announced his intentions to challenge Kane for the heavyweight championship at the upcoming MLW Kings of Colosseum event.

Return to the Ring

In an interview with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on ‘In The Weeds’, Holliday detailed his journey, from his amicable departure from MLW to his return. He expressed that the decision to return felt right, especially considering the World Titan Federation’s need for a formidable challenger for Alex Kane’s title. Holliday, brimming with confidence, boldly predicted his victory at the upcoming event and his enthusiasm about representing the World Titan Federation.

MLW Kings of Colosseum

The MLW Kings of Colosseum event, scheduled for January 6, is set to host several slugfests. In addition to Holliday’s bout with Kane, the event will feature a match between Ichiban and Jimmy Lloyd at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion. Other anticipated matches include Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu, and a World Heavyweight Title Fight. The event is set to take place at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena and will be exclusively available for live streaming on TrillerTV+.

MLW’s Return to New York

MLW’s return to New York is already generating buzz in the wrestling community. Matt Riddle, who has recently signed with MLW, will make his first MLW on-air appearance at the company’s Holiday Rush show on Sunday. The company’s upcoming return to New York has fans excited, with tickets now available for purchase. MLW has also released its first T-Shirt for Matt Riddle, further stoking the anticipation for his return at Kings of Colosseum.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

