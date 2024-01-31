Richard Gleeson: From Late Bloomer to England's T20 Star

England's T20 paceman, Richard Gleeson, has been signed by Warwickshire following his release from Lancashire at the end of the season. The 36-year-old bowler has agreed to participate in all group matches of the T20 Blast for the Birmingham Bears, including the Finals Day, should the team qualify. This comes after his remarkable performances for England, where he managed to take down key Indian batsmen such as Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli in just four deliveries.

From Northamptonshire to International Stardom

Gleeson's cricket journey is far from ordinary. He did not play first-class cricket until he was 27, starting at Northamptonshire in 2015. His move to Lancashire in 2018 eventually led him to become the leading wicket-taker in the 2022 T20 Blast final, earning him a spot in the England squad. His talent has also seen him involved in the Manchester Originals team in the Men's Hundred, the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10, and the Durban Super Giants in the South Africa T20. Most recently, he played in the I-League in the Persian Gulf.

A Vital Addition to Warwickshire

Warwickshire's performance director, Gavin Larsen, has praised Gleeson, highlighting his valuable skill set and his potential contribution at both ends of the innings, alongside Hasan Ali. Gleeson is set to make his debut for the Birmingham Bears against Notts on 1 June at Edgbaston. His addition to the squad is expected to significantly boost their performance in the upcoming season.