Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Richard Flint to Step Down from Flutter Entertainment Board in May

Richard Flint, one of the most recognized figures in the sports betting, gaming, and entertainment industry, has announced he will step down from his position on Flutter Entertainment plc’s board of directors, effective May 1. This comes in the wake of several key leadership changes within the company, most notably the departure of Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Hill in April and the appointment of John Bryant as chair in September.

Flint’s Legacy

Flint’s tenure at Flutter began in March 2020, following the company’s merger with The Stars Group Inc. However, his career boasts a deep-rooted association with the gaming industry, most notably as the executive chair and CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming prior to its acquisition by TSG in 2018.

Impact of Leadership Changes

In spite of these significant leadership shakeups, Flutter has seen substantial growth. In the third quarter of the previous year, the company reported a noteworthy increase in earnings. Yet, news of Flint’s impending departure triggered a minor slump in Flutter’s share price, which dipped by 0.16% on the London Stock Exchange.

Flutter’s Future Prospects

Despite the leadership changes and minor fluctuations in the stock market, Flutter continues to forge ahead. The company is poised to further expand its global footprint with a planned listing on the New York Stock Exchange in late January. This move is expected to provide the company with increased visibility and access to a larger pool of investors.

Concluding his tenure at Flutter, Flint leaves behind an impressive legacy and strong foundation for the company’s future growth. As the board, under the leadership of John Bryant, sails into uncharted waters, they do so with gratitude for Flint’s strategic vision and contributions to both Flutter and Sky Bet since 2001.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

