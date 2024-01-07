Ric Flair Stirs Excitement with AEW Collision Appearance

Ric Flair, the legendary professional wrestler, made a striking appearance on the latest episode of AEW Collision, stoking the flames of excitement amongst fans. Accompanying the wrestling duo Sting and Darby Allin to the ring, Flair’s presence was an electrifying addition to the event. His signature chops, dished out before the match, set the stage for Sting and Allin to secure victory against the formidable Workhorsemen in the opening match.

Flair’s Backstage Promo

Adding to the episode’s thrill, the ‘Nature Boy’ delivered a backstage promo, building anticipation for the upcoming match featuring Sting & Allin versus Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs on the next AEW Dynamite. His charismatic presence backstage rekindled the nostalgia of his wrestling heyday, teasing the audience with the promise of more drama in the upcoming events.

Other Highlights of AEW Collision

AEW Collision was not just about the Flair-tinged victory of Sting and Allin. Wrestler HOOK, in a moment of ambition, expressed his desire to acquire more championship titles, issuing a direct challenge to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. This bold proclamation added a layer of intrigue to the episode, hinting at intense confrontations in the near future.

Adding a more personal touch to the episode, Thunder Rosa shared a new vlog with her fans. This additional content provides an opportunity for fans to engage with the wrestlers outside of the ring, offering a deeper understanding of the human beings behind the larger-than-life personas.

Flair’s Return to AEW

Flair’s return to AEW Collision, accompanying Sting and Darby Allin, was a significant moment in AEW’s narrative. The surprise appearance announced his return on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, marking the beginning of his non-wrestling capacity role with AEW. Having signed a multi-year deal with the wrestling organization, Flair’s alliance with Sting and Allin is set to continue, adding a new dimension to the unfolding AEW story.