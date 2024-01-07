en English
Sports

Ric Flair Stirs Excitement with AEW Collision Appearance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Ric Flair Stirs Excitement with AEW Collision Appearance

Ric Flair, the legendary professional wrestler, made a striking appearance on the latest episode of AEW Collision, stoking the flames of excitement amongst fans. Accompanying the wrestling duo Sting and Darby Allin to the ring, Flair’s presence was an electrifying addition to the event. His signature chops, dished out before the match, set the stage for Sting and Allin to secure victory against the formidable Workhorsemen in the opening match.

Flair’s Backstage Promo

Adding to the episode’s thrill, the ‘Nature Boy’ delivered a backstage promo, building anticipation for the upcoming match featuring Sting & Allin versus Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs on the next AEW Dynamite. His charismatic presence backstage rekindled the nostalgia of his wrestling heyday, teasing the audience with the promise of more drama in the upcoming events.

Other Highlights of AEW Collision

AEW Collision was not just about the Flair-tinged victory of Sting and Allin. Wrestler HOOK, in a moment of ambition, expressed his desire to acquire more championship titles, issuing a direct challenge to AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. This bold proclamation added a layer of intrigue to the episode, hinting at intense confrontations in the near future.

Adding a more personal touch to the episode, Thunder Rosa shared a new vlog with her fans. This additional content provides an opportunity for fans to engage with the wrestlers outside of the ring, offering a deeper understanding of the human beings behind the larger-than-life personas.

Flair’s Return to AEW

Flair’s return to AEW Collision, accompanying Sting and Darby Allin, was a significant moment in AEW’s narrative. The surprise appearance announced his return on the upcoming edition of Dynamite, marking the beginning of his non-wrestling capacity role with AEW. Having signed a multi-year deal with the wrestling organization, Flair’s alliance with Sting and Allin is set to continue, adding a new dimension to the unfolding AEW story.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

