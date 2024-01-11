en English
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting

In the realm of Indian shooting, a new star has risen: Rhythm Sangwan. As the Paris Games loom, Sangwan has solidified her place as a key member of the national team. Her aptitude for high scores and her capacity to shine in two Olympic events has marked her as a promising talent in her relatively brief elite-level career.

Setting Records Despite Setbacks

Despite facing setbacks in significant competitions, such as a narrow miss for individual medals at the Asian Games, Sangwan has shown both resilience and prowess. She set a Qualification World Record in the women’s 25m pistol event, demonstrating her tenacity and skill. This perseverance bore fruit when she secured an Olympic quota for India by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Jakarta.

Surpassing Previous Achievements

This quota signifies India’s 16th for shooting, eclipsing the previous highest tally of 15 quotas obtained for the Tokyo Olympics. Sangwan’s success also guarantees that India has filled its maximum quota slots for the women’s 25m pistol event, with the other slot won by Manu Bhaker the previous year.

Inspired By Her Father

Sangwan’s pursuit of shooting was inspired by her father, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana. Her recent achievements come after narrowly missing the Olympic quota earlier to her compatriot Esha Singh.

Sangwan secured the bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament in Jakarta, marking India’s record-breaking 16th Paris Olympic quota place for 2024. She also claimed a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This achievement represents a significant milestone for Indian shooting sports, setting the stage for a promising future.

0
India Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

