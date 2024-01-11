Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting

In the realm of Indian shooting, a new star has risen: Rhythm Sangwan. As the Paris Games loom, Sangwan has solidified her place as a key member of the national team. Her aptitude for high scores and her capacity to shine in two Olympic events has marked her as a promising talent in her relatively brief elite-level career.

Setting Records Despite Setbacks

Despite facing setbacks in significant competitions, such as a narrow miss for individual medals at the Asian Games, Sangwan has shown both resilience and prowess. She set a Qualification World Record in the women’s 25m pistol event, demonstrating her tenacity and skill. This perseverance bore fruit when she secured an Olympic quota for India by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championship in Jakarta.

Surpassing Previous Achievements

This quota signifies India’s 16th for shooting, eclipsing the previous highest tally of 15 quotas obtained for the Tokyo Olympics. Sangwan’s success also guarantees that India has filled its maximum quota slots for the women’s 25m pistol event, with the other slot won by Manu Bhaker the previous year.

Inspired By Her Father

Sangwan’s pursuit of shooting was inspired by her father, a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana. Her recent achievements come after narrowly missing the Olympic quota earlier to her compatriot Esha Singh.

Sangwan secured the bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament in Jakarta, marking India’s record-breaking 16th Paris Olympic quota place for 2024. She also claimed a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. This achievement represents a significant milestone for Indian shooting sports, setting the stage for a promising future.