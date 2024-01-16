Rhyne Howard Sparks New Offseason Trend in the WNBA

In a marked shift from tradition, Rhyne Howard, a guard for the Atlanta Dream, has chosen to stay stateside during the WNBA offseason, a decision echoing an emerging trend among players. Howard, instead of seeking opportunities abroad, as has been the norm, has opted to pursue a multitude of job prospects at home. This pivot towards the domestic arena comes on the heels of Howard's stint with Italy's Famila Wuber Schio, an experience that led her to reevaluate her offseason choices.

A New Direction

Recently, Howard has been appointed as an assistant coach and director of player personnel for the University of Florida women's basketball team. In addition to this, she was selected to be part of a new cohort for the WNBA's Player Marketing Agreement program. This initiative, aimed at boosting the league's promotional efforts, has picked Rhyne Howard and five other players this season, including the past two Rookie of the Year winners Aliyah Boston and Washington's Shakira Austin, among others.

Changing Tides

This inclination towards domestic opportunities is not exclusive to Howard. Former Connecticut Sun forward and current free agent Brionna Jones, who has spent seven years playing abroad, has also expressed the benefits of spending the offseason at home. As per Jones, the lack of game pressures allows players to focus on personal development and recovery, and offers the precious commodity of spending time with family.

A Sign of Growth

This shift in player decisions can be attributed to the advent of more opportunities in the U.S. The WNBA has seen a surge in sponsorship investments and viewership, creating an environment conducive to players making choices that align better with their personal and professional goals. In this evolving landscape, players like Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones are leading the charge in redefining the norms of an offseason in the WNBA.