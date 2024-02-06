Rhode Island Ice Fisherman Breaks State Record with 15-Pound Rainbow Trout

Zachary Taylor, an ice fisherman from Rhode Island, marked a new chapter in the state's angling history on January 18. He reeled in a colossal rainbow trout weighing a staggering 15 pounds and 12 ounces through a minuscule 6-inch hole in the ice at Peck Pond. This remarkable feat not only surpassed Taylor's personal records but also shattered the state's previous record for a rainbow trout, set at 12 pounds, 9.12 ounces.

A Record-breaking Trout

Upon measuring the trout's dimensions, officials from the Fish and Wildlife Department at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management confirmed its extraordinary size. The fish measured an impressive 29 inches in length with a 21-inch girth, dwarfing the dimensions of the previous record holder. Realizing the magnitude of his achievement, Taylor could hardly contain his excitement. He described the moment as both surprising and exhilarating, with adrenaline coursing through his veins.

A Seasoned Angler

While this catch was certainly groundbreaking, Taylor is no stranger to reeling in big fish. He once caught a 500-pound tuna off the coast of Cape Cod in 2021. As a seasoned angler, Taylor's expertise and patience paid off in an unexpected but welcome way at Peck Pond. His experience is a testament to the potential rewards of ice fishing, a sport often overlooked due to the extreme conditions and patience it requires.

A Celebration of Angling

The record-breaking catch was celebrated by both Taylor and the wider angling community. Many people flocked to Jerry's Bait and Tackle in Milford, where the trout's size was officially verified, to marvel at the record-breaking fish. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management even released a photo of the trout, allowing the public to share in Taylor's triumph. This event underlines the potential of Rhode Island's waters, which have recently yielded other large trout due to the successful stocking efforts conducted by the state's Senior Fisheries Biologist.