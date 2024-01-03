Rhea Ripley Defends Women’s World Championship Amidst Controversy and Interacts with Dominik Mysterio

Reigning Women’s World Champion in WWE, Rhea Ripley, made headlines as she successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile on RAW: Day 1. This victory punctuates her ongoing dominance in the wrestling arena, a reign that began in 2023 when she wrestled the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair and has since ascended to become the first Women’s World Champion.

Ripley’s Reign

Since her rise to the throne, Ripley has gone head-to-head with several notable competitors, such as Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark. Her latest defense, however, was against Ivy Nile, securing her victory with her signature move, the Riptide. Ripley’s reign now extends to 379 days, making her one of the longest-reigning champions in recent history.

Controversy in Commentary

Despite her success, Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW veteran Russo cast a shadow of doubt over Ripley’s dominance. Russo suggested that her performance against the much shorter Ivy Nile indicated vulnerability, hinting that any competitor could potentially dethrone her. This critique comes amidst Ripley’s otherwise undisputed status as one of the most influential figures in the wrestling industry today.

Ripley’s Message to Mysterio

Apart from her triumphs in the ring, Ripley also caught attention with her recent engagement on social media. Following her victory over Nile, Ripley addressed fellow WWE wrestler Dominik Mysterio with a pointed one-word message. This interaction comes a year after Mysterio’s arrest on Christmas Eve for family-related misconduct, an incident that preceded a significant year for him in the ring. Despite his legal troubles, Mysterio had a noteworthy 2023, clinching the North American Title twice and competing in the Men’s WarGames Match.