RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), addressed Championship rugby clubs during a BBC Radio Cornwall interview, urging them to collaborate on shaping their future after rejecting the ‘Premiership 2’ model. He highlighted the importance of reaching a resolution that benefits all parties and debunked misunderstandings surrounding the proposals.

RFU’s Plans Misunderstood, Says Sweeney

Coventry’s chief executive, Nick Johnston, criticized the RFU’s plans, likening them to ‘playing God with people’s wellbeing’. Sweeney refuted this claim, clarifying that the RFU is not seeking to establish a franchise system. He emphasized that the goal is to devise a structure that works for all teams and helps English rugby thrive.

Post-Covid Struggles and The Future of Championship Rugby

The post-Covid financial downturn has led to the downfall of prominent clubs like Wasps, Worcester, London Irish, and Jersey Reds, triggering debates on the future structure of the second tier of English rugby. Sweeney expressed a desire to achieve a wider geographical distribution of teams and suggested the potential resurrection of collapsed clubs with robust business models to add value to the Championship. He also hinted at the possibility of securing a broadcast deal and sponsorship opportunities.

Bridging the Gap Between Premiership and Championship

Sweeney acknowledged the need to reduce the competitive discrepancy between the Premiership and Championship, asserting that promotion and relegation would remain unrestricted to maintain a vibrant competition. He recognized the concerns of Championship clubs and fans, especially following post-Covid funding cuts, but reiterated the RFU’s dedication to a strong second tier that bolsters England’s national team.

The RFU CEO assured clubs about funding levels for the next two seasons, which would include increased funds, aiming to alleviate concerns and build a sustainable future for Championship rugby. He urged all parties to come together, find common ground, and shape a future where English rugby can thrive.