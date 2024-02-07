Rex Ryan, Former Jets and Bills Coach, Interviews for Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Coordinator Position

In a recent development, Rex Ryan, the former head coach for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, has interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys for the position of defensive coordinator. Ryan brings with him a wealth of experience in defensive coaching, having spent four years with the Baltimore Ravens and a combined eight years as head coach for the Jets and the Bills.

Return to the NFL

Having been out of the NFL for seven years, Ryan has been working as an NFL analyst for ESPN. However, he hasn't been entirely detached from the coaching scene, having interviewed for coaching positions last offseason. His return to the NFL, should it materialize, would see him stepping into the shoes of Dan Quinn, who recently left the Cowboys to become the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Legacy of Dominant Defenses

Ryan's coaching career is noted for his emphasis on creating powerful defenses, a legacy he shares with his father, Buddy Ryan. In his 12 years as a defensive play-caller, Ryan's defenses have consistently ranked in the top 10. During his tenure with the Jets, he led the team to two consecutive AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, with an overall playoff record of 4-2.

Roster Appeal

The Cowboys' roster, boasting notable defensive talents like linebacker Micah Parsons, and defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland, could potentially be a perfect fit for a defensive-minded coach like Ryan. While other candidates, including Mike Zimmer and Ron Rivera, are also in the running, Ryan’s proven track record as a defensive mastermind could give him the edge.