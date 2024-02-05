Rex Burkhead Retires: A Glance at the Veteran NFL Running Back's Decade-Long Career

After a decade-long career in the National Football League (NFL), 33-year-old running back Rex Burkhead has announced his retirement from professional football. Burkhead, a well-respected figure in the sport, expressed his gratitude for a 26-year football career in a heartfelt message on social media.

A Stellar Career

Burkhead's journey in the NFL began in 2013 when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. He started as a special team player for the Bengals and, over time, transitioned into an offensive contributor. During his stint with the Bengals, Burkhead showcased his prowess on the field, leading to his recruitment by the New England Patriots in 2017.

His time with the Patriots was a highlight in his career, where he ran for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns, and caught 96 passes for 856 yards and seven touchdowns in 41 regular season games. He played a pivotal role in the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII title run, scoring three playoff touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

A Fond Farewell

After his successful run with the Patriots, Burkhead spent his final two seasons with the Houston Texans. Despite the team's struggles, Burkhead made a personal best in rushing yards with 427 in 2021. His career concluded with a rushing line of 488-1,908-17 and a receiving line of 192-1,534-9 across 115 games, accumulating 3,442 total yards and 26 touchdowns.

In his retirement announcement, Burkhead acknowledged several people who influenced his journey, including his parents, wife Danielle, two children, teammates, coaches, and fans. His retirement marks the end of an impactful and successful run in the NFL, leaving a legacy of tenacity, dedication, and teamwork.