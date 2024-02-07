Revolutionizing Training for Female Wrestlers with Menstrual Health Science

In the heart of Vijayanagar, Karnataka, a revolution is underway at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). Here, the training of female wrestlers is being transformed by a scientific approach to menstrual health. The pioneering force behind this revolution is Dr. Samuel Pullinger, head of Sports Science, who, along with his team, is defying conventional norms to tailor training and dietary programs to the menstrual cycles of these athletes.

Personalized Programs and Health Maintenance

The main focus of this innovative approach is to prevent injuries related to calcium loss and to maintain the athletes' overall health without compromising their rigorous training routines. For years, female athletes have been guided by a one-size-fits-all approach to training, without due consideration for the unique challenges posed by their menstrual cycles.

Empowering Athletes with Proper Guidance

Hansaben Rathore, a 19-year-old wrestler from Indore, is just one of the many athletes who has benefited from this new approach. Rathore recounts her past experiences with improper guidance during menstruation, which led to unbearable period pain and muscle injuries. However, at IIS, her training is adjusted during menstruation, with lighter sessions on the first two days and a diet plan that changes with the cycle. This has not only eased her discomfort but has also improved her performance.

Providing Comprehensive Support

But the support offered by IIS goes beyond just physical training. The institute also provides psychological support, menstrual cups, tampons, and comfortable sports gear, including customized bras and panties. The athletes learn to manage their menstrual health without resorting to period-delaying pills, which can have negative long-term effects, especially for those who wish to start families in the future.

Rathore acknowledges the challenges of competing while menstruating but emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between training and competition during these times. This holistic and scientific approach to menstrual health is not only revolutionizing the way female wrestlers train, but it is also setting a precedent for how athletes across the globe can maintain their health without compromising their performance.