Revolutionizing the Greens: Cobra Unveils 3D Printed Putter Family for 2024

In a groundbreaking move set to redefine precision on the greens, Cobra has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 King 3D range of putters. Among the standout stars is the Cobra King Grandsport 35 3D Printed Putter, a marvel of modern golf technology that combines the art of 3D printing with cutting-edge design features. This innovative lineup is earmarked for release on February 23, 2024, setting a new benchmark for premium golfing equipment.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Future of Golf

The 2024 King 3D series is more than just a collection of putters; it's a testament to Cobra's relentless pursuit of perfection. Utilizing a blend of advanced materials including carbon fiber, 304 stainless steel, and 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, these putters are designed to deliver unmatched performance on the golf course. The spotlight shines bright on the Cobra King Grandsport 35, a putter that promises to offer golfers the ultimate combination of forgiveness and precision.

At the heart of its design is a 3D-printed nylon lattice structure, meticulously crafted to redistribute weight within the putter's head for an elevated moment of inertia (MOI) and enhanced forgiveness. This innovative approach to weight management is complemented by LA Golf's descending loft technology and adjustable sole weighting, allowing golfers to tailor their putter to their unique playing style.

Advertisment

Engineering Excellence Meets Artful Design

What sets the Cobra King Grandsport 35 apart is its ability to pack the performance benefits of a large mallet into the sleek, streamlined shape of a blade putter. This duality ensures a balanced feel and stability through impact, as observed by GolfMagic during their on-course testing. The putter's variable-loft face further enhances play by adjusting the loft based on the stroke's impact position, promising a consistent roll time after time.

The series also includes other head styles like the high-MOI Agera and Agera RS, the SuperNova, and of course, the GrandSport 35 itself, each designed to cater to different golfer preferences. With weight ports on the bottom for customizable fit adjustments, Cobra ensures that every golfer can find their perfect match for an unparalleled putting experience.

Advertisment

A New Era of Golfing Innovation

Set to retail at $349 each, the 2024 King 3D Printed putters symbolize Cobra's commitment to innovation. By harnessing the potential of 3D printing and high-tech materials, Cobra is not just crafting putters; it's shaping the future of golf. The introduction of these putters is more than a new product launch; it's a bold step forward in the evolution of golfing equipment, blending the best of technology, design, and sport.

The anticipation for the 2024 King 3D range is palpable among golf enthusiasts and professionals alike. With its eye on enhancing golfer performance through state-of-the-art technology and innovative manufacturing techniques, Cobra is poised to set a new standard in golfing excellence. As the greens prepare to welcome this revolutionary lineup, one thing is clear: the future of golf looks brighter—and more precise—than ever before.