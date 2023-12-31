en English
Food

Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:23 pm EST
Revolutionizing Steak Cooking: The Onion Tenderizing Technique

In a culinary revelation, onions have emerged as a natural tenderizer for steaks, offering a flavorful, chemical-free alternative to traditional meat tenderizing methods. This practice, rooted in Japanese culinary tradition, has the potential to revolutionize the way we cook and enjoy meat.

The Science Behind Onions

The power of onions lies in their proteolytic enzymes, enzymes that break down protein structures. When applied to meat, such as beef, these enzymes work to break down the muscle fibers, resulting in a tender texture. This process is at the heart of a traditional technique used in Japan for making Chaliapin steak, which involves scoring, pounding, and then coating the beef in raw onion before cooking.

How to Use Onions for Tenderizing

To optimize the tenderizing effect, it is recommended to use raw onions that are finely diced or juiced. Marinating the beef in onion for longer than two hours is not advised, as it may cause the outer layer of the meat to become overly soft. The type of cut also matters. Tender cuts like filet mignons or ribeyes require less time soaking in onions compared to tougher ones. This method not only tenderizes the steak but also enhances its flavor, offering a two-fold benefit.

Looking Forward

While commercial tenderizers are available, the use of onions brings an added layer of flavor to the meat. There is also potential for the use of alliums in improving plant-based meats, opening up a new frontier in meat alternatives. As we move towards a future mindful of our dietary choices, it is crucial to explore such natural, healthful alternatives.

Meanwhile, in the realm of entertainment, the television show ‘The Masked Singer’ has kicked off with the first celebrity unmasking. In sports, the College Football Playoff semifinal game between Michigan and Alabama is set to take place at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, with Michigan’s team overcoming numerous challenges throughout the year.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

