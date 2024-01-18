Revolutionizing Speed Training: Brooks's Hyperion and Hyperion GTS

In a pursuit of performance and innovation, Brooks's development team introduced a ground-breaking nitrogen-infused foam, DNA Flash, into their running shoe technology in 2020. Initially experimented on the Hyperion Tempo prototype, this innovative foam has become a cornerstone in the brand's advanced running shoes, including the latest releases, the Hyperion and Hyperion GTS.

Going Lighter and Faster with Hyperion

The Hyperion, which is a quarter ounce lighter than its predecessor, the Hyperion Max, has been lauded for its firm cushioning and lightweight properties. These characteristics make it an ideal choice for faster training sessions. The most crucial update from the original Hyperion Tempo to the new model is a more supportive mesh upper, enhancing the comfort and breathability of the shoe.

Hyperion GTS: Adding Stability to Speed

For those runners needing stability, the Hyperion GTS steps in. It incorporates the advanced GuideRails system that promotes proper foot and knee alignment without significantly increasing the shoe's weight. This addition ensures that runners can maintain their speed while also preserving their form and reducing the risk of injury.

Sharpening the Edge of Speed Training

Both the Hyperion and Hyperion GTS have been embraced by runners worldwide, securing their spots for speed workout days. Testers have praised their performance during speed workouts, highlighting their lightweight nature and efficient energy return. However, they are not the preferred choice for recovery days or longer runs due to less cushioning, indicating the specific design focus on speed and efficiency.

Brooks's commitment to innovation continues to push the boundaries of running shoe technology. With the launch of the Hyperion and Hyperion GTS, featuring the DNA Flash foam, Brooks has set a new standard for speed-focused running shoes, cementing their position at the forefront of running technology evolution.