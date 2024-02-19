Revolutionizing Gravel Biking: Challenge Tires Unveils the Handmade Gravine Tire

In a move that marks a significant step forward for gravel biking enthusiasts, Challenge Tires has unveiled its latest offering - the Gravine gravel tire. This new addition not only enriches the brand's product lineup but also introduces a game-changing focus on superior grip, especially in soft conditions. Drawing upon the legacy of the revered Grifo cyclocross tire, the Gravine has been meticulously designed to meet the unique demands of gravel riding. With its launch, Challenge Tires sets a new benchmark in the industry, continuing its proud tradition of producing the only handmade gravel tires on the market.

The Craft Behind the Gravine

The Gravine's design philosophy centers around prioritizing grip over rolling speed, a decisive shift from its predecessor, the Challenge Getaway. This strategic choice is evident in its taller tread pattern, which has been intricately adapted from the iconic Grifo tread. The manufacturing process of the Gravine is a testament to Challenge Tires' commitment to excellence. Each tire is handcrafted, starting with a flat casing made from natural rubber, which is then manually glued to the tread pattern. This labor-intensive process not only ensures superior quality but also imbues each tire with improved suppleness and comfort, alongside lower rolling resistance and the capacity to run on lower tire pressures. The result is a tire that excels in performance while offering unmatched puncture protection, thanks to its high thread counts of up to 1000 TPI.

Versatility Meets Performance

Understanding the diverse needs of gravel bikers, Challenge Tires has made the Gravine available in two casings - Pro and XP. The Pro casing is tailored for those seeking a lighter weight option, weighing in at 485g for the 40mm size. On the other hand, the XP casing is designed for riders demanding enhanced protection, featuring Corazza Armor Silver sidewall protection and an additional layer of Corazza Armor Gold for even greater durability, bringing its weight to 550g for the same size. Both versions come equipped with puncture protection strips, ensuring peace of mind on rugged terrains. Currently available in 700c x 40c, with plans to introduce a 45c option, the Gravine caters to a wide range of preferences and riding styles. Pricing for the Pro version stands at £83 ($85 USD), while the XP version is set at £88 ($90 USD), making them accessible to a broad audience of gravel biking enthusiasts.

Setting New Standards in the Gravel Biking Community

With the introduction of the Gravine gravel tire, Challenge Tires not only reaffirms its position as a pioneer in the cycling industry but also underscores its dedication to innovation and quality. The unique handmade process, combined with the tire's enhanced features, represents a significant leap forward in tire technology, offering riders unparalleled performance and comfort. As gravel biking continues to grow in popularity, the Gravine is poised to become a staple choice for riders seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible on two wheels.

In conclusion, the launch of the Gravine gravel tire by Challenge Tires is a landmark moment in the world of cycling. It epitomizes the blend of craftsmanship, innovation, and performance that has come to define the brand. As riders around the globe gear up to experience the next level of gravel biking, the Gravine stands ready to take them on an unforgettable journey, where grip, comfort, and durability converge to create the ultimate ride.