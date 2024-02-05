Revolutionary Changes to Formula 1 Race Weekend Schedule and Regulations for 2024

The FIA is set to introduce substantial modifications to the Formula 1 race weekend schedule and regulations for the upcoming 2024 season, marking a significant shift in the sport's landscape. The proposed changes, spanning from the structure of the F1 Sprint weekend to the scheduling and technical regulations, are expected to enhance the racing experience for both the drivers and the spectators.

Revamping the F1 Sprint Weekend

One of the most notable alterations is the revised format of the F1 Sprint weekend. The FIA plans to hold the 100km race on Saturday mornings, a departure from the previous year's format where qualifying for the grand prix was held on Friday, followed by sprint qualifying and the race on Saturday. This new structure will be implemented across six different locations, infusing the season with heightened anticipation and energy.

Technical Adjustments for 2024 and 2025 Seasons

In addition to the scheduling changes, the FIA has also approved an increase in each driver's power unit allocation from three to four for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This deviation from the current allocation precedes the sport's expected reset in engine regulations in 2026. The decision to permit a fourth power unit per driver is envisaged to add a new strategic dimension to the races, challenging the teams' tactical acumen and resource management.

Modification in DRS Activation

Another significant amendment concerns the drag reduction system (DRS) activation during races. The DRS, a critical component for overtaking, will now be enabled one lap after the start, instead of after two laps as was the case in previous seasons. This change is anticipated to amplify the thrill in the initial laps and provide drivers with more overtaking opportunities early in the race.

The FIA's World Motorsport Council is due to review these changes on February 28 for official approval. As the 24-race calendar season commences in Bahrain on March 2, the global Formula 1 community eagerly awaits the impact of these new regulations and schedule on the racing arena.