Revolution in Triathlon: New T100 World Tour Promises Unprecedented Heights

The sports world stands on the precipice of a new era as the T100 Triathlon World Tour sets its maiden voyage in motion. Spearheaded by World Triathlon and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), the tour embarks on a season-long journey, commencing in March in Miami and culminating in a grand finale in November, at a Middle East venue yet to be unveiled.

Revolutionising Long-Distance Triathlon

The T100 Triathlon World Tour signals a profound partnership between World Triathlon and PTO, filling a void in long-distance triathlon events. Traditionally, the Ironman has reigned supreme in long-distance racing, but this series promises a consistent field of 40 top long-distance athletes committed to participating in a minimum of five races, plus the Grand Final.

Star-Studded Lineup and Impressive Prize Pool

Boasting over $7 million in compensation, the tour offers individual race prize funds of $250,000, including a $25,000 purse for each race winner. The overall men's and women's champions stand to gain from an additional total prize pool amounting to $2 million. Esteemed athletes, such as Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay and Tokyo Olympic champion Flora Duffy, have confirmed their attendance. The event offers distances intermediate between the Ironman and Olympic triathlon distances, fostering a fiercely competitive environment.

A New Wave of Triathlon Engagement

The new tour aims to attract new fans and engage people with the sport. It plans to host races in iconic locations, featuring large-scale amateur races alongside professional competitions. Men's lineup includes celebrated figures like Britain's Alistair Brownlee and Spain's Javier Gomez. The T100 Triathlon World Tour is not just a sporting event; it's an ambitious project to elevate the sport to unprecedented heights.