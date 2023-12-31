en English
Automotive

Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:58 pm EST
Imagine the rush of adrenaline, the roar of a powerful engine and the thrill of pushing a car to its limits on a race track. Now, picture experiencing this every day while driving to work or running errands. An exciting new offering in the automotive market is making this vision a reality. It’s a street-legal car equipped with a genuine race engine; a dream come true for car enthusiasts.

An Unprecedented Blend of Two Worlds

The world of high-performance race cars and the practical, safety-oriented realm of street-legal vehicles have always existed as separate entities. However, the introduction of this new vehicle signifies a thrilling merger of these two worlds. It combines the power, engineering, and high-speed capabilities typical of race cars with the necessary compliances for a car to be deemed street-legal.

A Niche Offering for Passionate Enthusiasts

For motorsport aficionados, this isn’t just another car. It’s an opportunity to experience the excitement and power of a race car in their everyday driving. The car is designed to cater to a niche market of consumers who value the thrill of racing performance but also appreciate the convenience and legality of a car for regular use.

A Step Ahead in the Automotive Evolution

The Saleen S7, the first true mid-engine American supercar, can be cited as an early example of a street-legal race car. Developed by Steve Saleen, it was capable of hitting speeds over 220 mph. With a 7.0-liter V-8 engine, and the later addition of twin turbos, the S7TT model boasted a top speed of 250 mph, making it a force to be reckoned with on both tracks and streets. Now, this concept is being taken to new heights with the introduction of a car that is not just street-legal, but designed around a genuine race engine.

Automotive Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

