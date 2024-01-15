en English
Australia

Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division

In an ambitious attempt to reinvigorate the stagnant esports scene in the Oceanic region, the Australian Esports Network (AEN) introduces the CoD Platinum Division. This revitalization comes as a much-needed boon, particularly for Call of Duty (CoD) as the scene has been struggling to maintain momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the subsequent years. The Platinum Division, an online seasonal league, is set to roll out on February 3, 2024, promising a breath of fresh air in the OCE CoD scene.

Stimulating the Esports Scene

The CoD Platinum Division commences with open qualifiers, culminating in a round-robin tournament featuring six teams. A professional broadcast, dedicated matchdays, and a $2,000 prize pool are part of the efforts to rekindle interest and activity in the OCE CoD.

Conceived by Jamie “JDU” Uncles, director of AEN and Vertex Esports Club, the Platinum Division is more than a one-time event. There are plans for multiple seasons within the Modern Warfare 3 cycle. The success of the first season may spawn additional opportunities, including a potential LAN event.

Encouraging Local and Global Participation

JDU’s vision with the AEN Platinum Division extends beyond a single event. He hopes to encourage other third-party organizers to revisit the region and provide local players opportunities to compete without having to travel overseas. The initiation of franchising, particularly with the Call of Duty League (CDL), has posed a challenge for smaller regions to participate in the global esports community. However, Oceanic teams will still have the opportunity to compete internationally through APAC Challenger Cups.

Paving the Way for a Self-sufficient Esports Scene

The overarching goal of these efforts is the creation of a self-reliant esports scene within Oceania, and the CoD Platinum Division marks a significant step towards that aim. The official Discord server provides registration information for the upcoming season, welcoming interested parties to partake in this initiative.

As the esports scene gears up for a fresh start with the CoD Platinum Division, the Oceanic region stands on the precipice of a new era in esports, promising a vibrant and competitive environment for players and fans alike.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

