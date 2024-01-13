en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Revitalization of ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ Court: A Triumph for Community Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Revitalization of ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ Court: A Triumph for Community Sports

In a triumphant stride for community sports, the National Anti-Drug Superintendence (Sunad) and the Caracas City Hall have successfully restored the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ multipurpose court in the vibrant Catia area of the Capital District. This restoration is no small feat; it marks the 609th sports facility revitalized by the Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Peace across the nation through the National Anti-Drug Fund.

A Thriving Hub for Community Sports

Specifically, the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ court is the 35th to be spruced up in the Sucre parish of the Libertador municipality within the Capital District. Now, it stands as a beacon for community sports, a hub for indoor soccer, volleyball, and basketball enthusiasts. It’s a testament to the unwavering efforts of the local authorities to restore and reinvigorate public sports facilities, breathing life back into the heart of the community.

At the Helm of Change

The inauguration of this newly rehabilitated court was presided over by Sunad’s director, M/G Richard López Vargas, and the mayor of Caracas, Admiral Carmen Meléndez. Their dedication to this cause, their commitment to fostering sports and recreation within the community is palpable. Their leadership has been instrumental in driving this change, making sports accessible to all, and strengthening the community bond.

A Broader Initiative

However, the recovery of the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ court is more than just a restoration project. It’s part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting sports and providing functional recreational spaces for the community. It’s a deliberate move towards creating a healthier, happier, and more cohesive society. And with 609 facilities revitalized and counting, it’s clear that this initiative is not just a vision – it’s a reality taking shape, one court at a time.

0
Local News Sports Venezuela
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
9 seconds ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Lenovo, a global technology giant, unveiled a new lineup of business-oriented computing products during the CES 2024 event. The offerings include advanced laptops, compact mini PCs, and all-in-one desktops, all designed with a keen focus on the needs of the business user. The new ThinkBook laptops and ThinkCentre desktops aim to provide an elevated digital
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
38 seconds ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
20 mins ago
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
20 seconds ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
38 seconds ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
38 seconds ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
10 seconds
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
21 seconds
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
39 seconds
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
39 seconds
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
39 seconds
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
8 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
9 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
9 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
9 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
15 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
19 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
31 mins
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app