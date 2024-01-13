Revitalization of ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ Court: A Triumph for Community Sports

In a triumphant stride for community sports, the National Anti-Drug Superintendence (Sunad) and the Caracas City Hall have successfully restored the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ multipurpose court in the vibrant Catia area of the Capital District. This restoration is no small feat; it marks the 609th sports facility revitalized by the Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Peace across the nation through the National Anti-Drug Fund.

A Thriving Hub for Community Sports

Specifically, the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ court is the 35th to be spruced up in the Sucre parish of the Libertador municipality within the Capital District. Now, it stands as a beacon for community sports, a hub for indoor soccer, volleyball, and basketball enthusiasts. It’s a testament to the unwavering efforts of the local authorities to restore and reinvigorate public sports facilities, breathing life back into the heart of the community.

At the Helm of Change

The inauguration of this newly rehabilitated court was presided over by Sunad’s director, M/G Richard López Vargas, and the mayor of Caracas, Admiral Carmen Meléndez. Their dedication to this cause, their commitment to fostering sports and recreation within the community is palpable. Their leadership has been instrumental in driving this change, making sports accessible to all, and strengthening the community bond.

A Broader Initiative

However, the recovery of the ‘Cecilia Pimentel’ court is more than just a restoration project. It’s part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting sports and providing functional recreational spaces for the community. It’s a deliberate move towards creating a healthier, happier, and more cohesive society. And with 609 facilities revitalized and counting, it’s clear that this initiative is not just a vision – it’s a reality taking shape, one court at a time.