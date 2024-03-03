Revelstoke Winter Carnival Crowns Turd Ferguson in Hilarious Outhouse Race

Saturday, March 2, became a memorable day in Revelstoke as the Winter Carnival's outhouse race turned heads with its unique blend of humor, creativity, and community spirit. Hundreds gathered, cheering for their favorite teams as they navigated snowbanks with creatively designed outhouses. Among the participants, the Turd Ferguson team, inspired by a memorable Saturday Night Live skit, took home the victory, proving that a good laugh and team spirit can indeed lead to success.

Competition Heats Up with Creative Designs

Teams from various local businesses and organizations brought their A-game, showcasing outhouses that were not only functional but also packed with puns and pop culture references. Stacy Batchelor's "Literary Loo" and the "Turd Ferguson" outhouse were standouts, drawing inspiration from literature and comedy to engage the audience. The competition highlighted the community's creativity, with each entry telling its own story through design and humor.

Race Day Dynamics

The race itself was a spectacle, with teams going head-to-head on a sloped track near Centennial Park. Spectators found their spots on snowbanks, eagerly anticipating each matchup. The unique challenge of propelling these themed outhouses down the track brought laughter and cheers from the crowd, with the Turd Ferguson team eventually emerging as the victors. Their win was attributed to a combination of humor, team spirit, and perhaps the strategic consumption of carbs the night before.

Community Spirit and Engagement

The outhouse race not only provided entertainment but also brought the Revelstoke community together, fostering a sense of unity and shared enjoyment. The event's success highlights the importance of community-driven activities in bringing people together, creating lasting memories, and showcasing the lighter side of life. As the Turd Ferguson team celebrated their win, it was clear that the event was more than just a race; it was a celebration of creativity, humor, and community spirit.

The Revelstoke Winter Carnival's outhouse race has once again proven that sometimes, the best way to bring a community together is through shared laughter and a bit of friendly competition. As teams begin to ponder their designs for next year, one thing is for sure: the bar has been set high, but the spirit of Revelstoke is more than ready to rise to the occasion.