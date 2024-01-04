en English
India

Revamp of Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Revamp of Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: A Boost for Khelo India Youth Games

For the first time in nearly three decades, Chennai’s historic football haven, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or the Marina Arena, is receiving a major renovation. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has taken charge of the makeover, rekindling the stadium’s glory in time for the Khelo India Youth Games, set to commence on January 19.

Preserving the Legacy, Enhancing the Future

The stadium, built in a record 260-day span, is no stranger to memorable football matches. The upcoming Youth Games will add to its rich history, with the stadium hosting major track and field events and the football semi-finals and finals. The renovation includes a remarkable range of upgrades: from relaying the 800-metre athletics track with a new blue synthetic rubber surface to enhancing the lighting with DMX floodlights, and even installing a fresh display screen. The seating capacity is also being increased, with new seats and a fresh coat of paint to add a contemporary touch to the old-school charm.

Expanding the Scope

But the renovation extends beyond the Marina Arena. SDAT is also preparing other venues like the Chennai Aquatics Complex and SDAT Nehru Park, ensuring that each location is primed for the multi-sports event. The Khelo India Youth Games, for the first time, will be held across Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy, offering the public free entry and a chance to witness the country’s budding sports talent.

Riding the Wave of Innovation

In a significant shift, the track cycling event, usually hosted in Delhi, is being moved to Tamil Nadu. The Sports Hostel Velodrome will serve as the new home for this adrenaline-fueled sport. With the renovation budget set at Rs 25 crore, there’s even interest from Chennaiyin FC to maintain the football pitch year-round, enhancing the stadium’s potential to host future events.

Former football players Jenisha Rani, Orlando Rayen, and Raman Vijayan have expressed their support and excitement for the renovated stadium, hinting at a brighter future for sports in the region. As the countdown to the Khelo India Youth Games begins, the anticipation builds not only for the games but also for the unveiling of a modernized Marina Arena.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

