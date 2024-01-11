REV Triumphs Over Beaumont in High-Stakes League Basketball Game

In the Citrus Belt League basketball game, Redlands East Valley (REV) emerged victorious with a 72-61 score over Beaumont. The Wednesday night game saw REV’s Caio DaSilva making an inspiring return after recovering from injuries to both his ankles.

DaSilva Leads the Charge with 20 Points

Despite Beaumont securing an early lead, REV managed to close the gap by the halftime. There were no strategic changes by REV coach Mike Aranda at halftime; instead, an increase in defensive effort led to an improved offensive performance. DaSilva, who had suffered a fractured left ankle in December 2022 and a broken right ankle in July 2023, led all scorers with 20 points. His performance was a testament to his strong recovery and the support of his family, teammates, and coach.

Contributions from Other Players

REV’s Jeremiah Ivens also significantly contributed with 19 points. Other players of REV, like Darrell Green and Demaj Moore, also reached double figures, adding to the team’s overall score. Beaumont’s coach Jon Florence pointed out his team’s lack of cohesion and effort. However, Beaumont players Josiah Morgan and Vince Capuras scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Game’s Impact on the Season

Given that Beaumont had previously beaten REV twice in the last season and claimed the league title—while REV finished second—this game held particular importance. This victory is considered pivotal in setting the tone for the remainder of the season, making REV a team to watch out for.