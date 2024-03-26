Retiring Referee Mathieu Raynal Advocates for Scrum Time Limit, Reduced Subs in Rugby

French international referee Mathieu Raynal announced his retirement from professional rugby on Tuesday, proposing significant changes to the game's rules to enhance playtime and flow. Raynal, who is set to referee his 50th and final Test match in July, suggested implementing a 30-second time limit on scrums and reducing the number of player substitutions during a match.

Raynal's Rugby Reforms

Raynal's career in rugby officiating has been distinguished, with participation in two Rugby World Cups, eight Six Nations, five Rugby Championships, and two French Top 14 finals. As he approaches the end of his career, Raynal is keen on leaving a lasting impact on the sport. "There are two things I'd like to see to increase the ball in play time," Raynal remarked, emphasizing the need for a scrum time limit and fewer substitutions. He believes these changes would prevent game disruptions and maintain the match's momentum.

Impact on the Game

Raynal's suggestions have sparked discussions within the rugby community about the future of the sport. By limiting scrum setup times to 30 seconds and reducing substitutions to five or six per match, Raynal argues that the game's pace and continuity could significantly improve. His ideas aim to address concerns over the sport's flow, particularly in the second half of matches when numerous substitutions can disrupt the game's rhythm.

Life After Rugby

While announcing his retirement, Raynal also shared his future plans, which include staying connected to rugby. He has opened a guest house with Perpignan winger Mathieu Acebes and is interested in continuing his involvement in rugby as an advisor. "My family is the referee family. If I can stay in refereeing, it is the option that would interest me the most," Raynal stated, highlighting his desire to contribute to the next generation of referees.

As the rugby world reflects on Raynal's proposals and his illustrious career, the potential changes to the sport's rules could mark a significant shift in how games are played and enjoyed by fans worldwide. Raynal's legacy, both on and off the field, promises to influence the evolution of rugby for years to come.