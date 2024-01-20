Retirement Flexibility and Sports Enthusiasm: NFL Playoffs Meet NCAA Milestones

Retirement offers a flexible schedule, a luxury which I have utilized to prioritize watching the NFL playoff games, a longstanding tradition in my household. I have adapted my weekend activities, including grocery shopping, to ensure they do not conflict with the games. However, occasionally, other events such as live basketball games take precedence over football.

NFL Playoffs: A Clash of Titans

One particular game I was looking forward to was the clash between the Ravens and the Texans. Unfortunately, thanks to a scheduling conflict with a basketball game, I will miss it. My anticipation, though, has not diminished. I am still eager to watch other games like the Packers against the 49ers, and Buffalo battling it out with Kansas City. The unpredictability of the games, the skill of the players, and the passionate fanbase make the NFL playoffs a must-watch spectacle.

Celebrating NCAA Milestones

While the NFL has my attention, I am equally engrossed in the accomplishments of Washington State's basketball teams and Tara VanDerveer's impending achievement. VanDerveer is on the brink of surpassing Coach Mike Krzyzewski in NCAA Division I wins, a notable achievement that only demonstrates the excellence of her coaching career. Sports, with its natural ups and downs, brings immense joy to fans like me, whether it's football, basketball, or any other discipline.

Gonzaga's Basketball Lineup Changes and Spokane Chiefs' Hockey Struggles

On the local sports front, changes in Gonzaga's basketball lineup have piqued my interest, along with their upcoming game. Additionally, the Spokane Chiefs' struggles in hockey have not gone unnoticed. The University of Idaho is in the spotlight due to ongoing investigations, and high school sports events continue to captivate locals.

A Nostalgic Note: Sports Illustrated

On a personal note, my collection of old Sports Illustrated magazines has been a source of nostalgia. The magazine's golf writing and coverage of major sports events have always been a favorite. The swimsuit fashion, while humorous to some, was always a treat. Observing Sports Illustrated's current struggles is a stark reminder of the changing landscape of sports journalism, leaving me reminiscing about the past.