Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine’s Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports

Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine’s journey to recovery began in the trenches of Iraq and Afghanistan. Multiple deployments left him with deep physical and mental scars, including PTSD, back and leg injuries. His path to healing was arduous, involving 15 surgeries before he found solace in the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) at Fort Belvoir. It was here that he discovered the transformative power of adaptive sports through the encouraging guidance of the adaptive sports coordinator, Steve Smutak.

A Road to Recovery Through Adaptive Sports

Adaptive sports opened a new chapter in Alewine’s life. They led him to the Warrior and Invictus Games, where he found not just a competitive platform but a renewed sense of purpose. His resilience and determination saw him emerge as a multi-medalist and Ultimate Champion. The experience was transformative, instilling in him a newfound vitality and zest for life.

The Role of Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) and Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP)

Alewine credits the Army Recovery Care Program (ARCP) and the SRU for playing a pivotal role in his recovery. They provided not just adaptive sports, but also engaging activities like music, art classes, and yoga. These programs, he believes, saved his life and gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

Serving as an Inspiration For Others

Today, Alewine serves as the assistant sports director of the ARCP. He channels his experience into inspiring and guiding other Soldiers and Veterans, emphasizing the importance of self-care and personal betterment despite one’s injuries. His journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the positive impact of adaptive sports, serving as a beacon of hope for those on their path to recovery.