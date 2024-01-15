en English
Libya

Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower’s Olympic Ambition Against All Odds

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower’s Olympic Ambition Against All Odds

Retaj al-Sayeh, a 23-year-old discus thrower from Libya, stands as a beacon of resilience, ambition, and sheer human will. Despite the myriad of challenges presented by her sociopolitical environment, she is unwavering in her pursuit of a spot in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Overcoming Societal and Personal Hurdles

A patriarchal society’s indifference towards women’s sports and the political turbulence that has enveloped Libya since the 2011 revolution pose significant obstacles to Retaj’s journey. Yet, these challenges have not dampened her spirit. Even as she trains in the neglected corners of Tripoli’s Sports City, amidst debris and the echoes of a past glory, her determination remains unscathed. Her dedication has been rewarded with national and continental medals, testament to her skill and perseverance.

Striving for the Olympic Standard

With a personal best of 57 meters in the discus throw, Retaj’s sights are set on the Olympic standard of 64.5 meters. This benchmark, while daunting, is not unrealistic considering the bronze medal distance in Tokyo 2020 stood at 65.72 meters. Her athletic journey began at a young age, winning her primary school’s discus competition at just 10 and earning an international bronze medal in Qatar by the time she was 12.

A Father’s Unyielding Support

Retaj’s biggest supporter and coach is her father, Salem Sayeh, a former volleyball player and Libyan national team captain. He has invested not just his time and energy, but also his financial resources into her career. In 2016, when the war and visa issues for a championship in Poland nearly led to Retaj’s retirement, it was her father, loved ones, and fellow athletes who persuaded her to continue. This decision led to her winning a silver medal at the African Championships in Algeria in 2017.

Retaj al-Sayeh’s journey is a striking testament to the power of human determination and the transformative potential of sports. Bolstered by her family’s support and her own indomitable resilience, Retaj’s dream of competing in the Paris Olympics remains a beacon of hope, not just for her, but for all aspiring athletes navigating the tough terrains of societal and political obstacles.

0
Libya Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

