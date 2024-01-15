Restraint on Ice: Evander Kane Allegedly Ejects Ex-Wife from NHL Game

Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers' left winger, is again at the centre of controversy. This time, it involves his ex-wife, Anna Kane, being ushered out of an NHL game at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The incident, which has stirred up heated discussions, reportedly occurred due to a restraining order Evander holds against Anna.

Advertisment

Restraining Order and Public Accusations

Evander was granted a temporary restraining order against Anna in August 2021, following allegations of domestic violence and falsely claiming a pregnancy. This order was later extended by a Santa Clara County court in December 2021 to last for three years. The court also awarded Evander sole custody of their daughter, Kensington. The incident at the NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings, where Anna was allegedly removed, adds another layer to their tumultuous story.

Anna Kane took to social media, sharing posts that have since expired, alleging she was escorted out by security with disparaging comments about Evander. This incident trails a history of public accusations from Anna, including assertions of infidelity, abandonment, and claims that Evander bet on NHL games. However, Evander has denied these allegations, and the NHL found no evidence to support the betting claims.

Advertisment

Divorce and Personal Life

Evander and Anna legally divorced in April 2022. Despite the complex and controversial nature of their separation, Evander has moved on in his personal life. He is currently in a relationship with model Mara Teigen, with whom he has fathered two sons.

This latest incident involving Anna Kane at the NHL game underscores the ongoing tension between the ex-couple, shining a spotlight once more on Evander Kane, a figure who has often been the subject of news beyond the rink.