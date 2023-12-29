en English
Germany

Resilient Golfer with Tourette’s Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:01 am EST
Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks

Defying the assumptions surrounding neurological impairments, 31-year-old German golfer Robin Smiciklas, a warrior of Tourette’s syndrome, is carving out a professional career in the arena of golf. With a history of involuntary muscle spasms traced back to his childhood, Smiciklas’s journey is a testament to his unwavering focus, mental resilience, and an indomitable spirit that refuses to bow to his condition.

Challenging the Stigma with Courage

Having turned pro a year ago, Smiciklas is no stranger to curious glances and raised eyebrows. Choosing to publicly acknowledge his condition, he has not only shielded himself from uninformed speculations but has also taken up the mantle to challenge and reduce the stigma associated with Tourette’s syndrome. His experience leans towards the lesser-known, non-verbal form of the syndrome, a contrast to the more commonly portrayed vocal tic variant, broadening the narrative surrounding the condition.

Breaking New Ground in Sports

With the backing of sponsors who believe in his journey, Smiciklas is treading new ground for athletes with neurological impairments. But it’s his late-blooming entry into the professional golfing sphere that sets him apart. The realm of golf, often dominated by early starters, now witnesses his determination to reach the top ranks within the next few years.

The Healing Power of Sports

Professor Markus Raab, from the German Sport University, accentuates the benefits of golf for individuals grappling with Tourette’s syndrome. Unlike reactive sports such as tennis, golf allows for significant control over the timing of actions, providing a sense of balance and emotional well-being. Smiciklas echoes this, acknowledging that while his tics may intensify post-play, golf offers him a therapeutic escape.

Creativity Amidst Challenges

Smiciklas’s story is not just about the struggle; it’s about the unexpected advantages his condition bestowed upon him. He credits his Tourette’s for fostering a unique creativity on the golf course, rendering him an upper hand in challenging situations. His narrative resonates with the ethos of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant– persistence and dedication to one’s craft can transform perceived weaknesses into strength.

Germany Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

