Resilience Pays Off: Ole Miss' Reagan Burford Becomes Team Captain

Ole Miss infielder Reagan Burford steps into the role of team captain for the 2023 season. A senior hailing from Germantown, Tennessee, Burford made his mark after transferring from Northwest Florida State College. This new responsibility comes as a testament to his leadership and dedication, despite facing challenges in the previous season.

A Journey from Transfer to Captain

Reagan Burford's journey to becoming team captain began when he transferred to the University of Mississippi. In the 2022 regular season, Burford showcased his skills at third base, starting in 28 games. However, his performance was not without its share of obstacles.

The Highs and Lows of a Resilient Player

Burford's offensive stats in 2022 were commendable – he hit .260 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 38 games. Yet, his defensive game faced adversity. With 11 errors and a .831 fielding percentage, Burford found himself struggling to maintain consistency. As the season progressed, his playing time diminished in favor of other players.

Leadership and Dedication Triumph

Despite the setbacks, Burford's unwavering commitment to the team did not go unnoticed. His leadership and dedication shone through, earning him the title of team captain for the 2023 season. The Ole Miss Rebels look forward to Burford's guidance as they strive for success in the upcoming season.

As Reagan Burford embarks on this new chapter, his story serves as a reminder that resilience and dedication can pave the way to leadership. With the 2023 season on the horizon, Burford and the Rebels prepare to face the challenges that lie ahead, driven by the spirit of unity and determination.