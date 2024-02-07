Resilience on Display: Harry Newman Commits to Leeds Rhinos with New Contract

In a compelling display of resilience and commitment, 23-year-old centre for Leeds Rhinos, Harry Newman, has inked a two-year contract extension with the club. This move ensures his association with the team until the conclusion of the 2026 Super League season. Newman, a promising product of the club's academy, has amassed a commendable tally of 26 tries in his 76-game tenure with Leeds Rhinos.

A Testament to Local Talent

Newman's decision to extend his stint at Headingley puts to rest speculations about his future with the club. Despite the allure of opportunities from the National Rugby League (NRL), Newman's excitement for the direction Leeds Rhinos is taking has cemented his resolve to contribute to the club's success in the upcoming years.

Overcoming Adversity

Despite his young age, Newman's career has been punctuated with significant injuries, including a broken leg and recurring hamstring issues. Yet, his tenacity has seen him bounce back each time, even securing a place on England's international team. His debut for England in 2023 and the try he scored in the three-Test series against Tonga stand as testaments to his indefatigable spirit.

The Road Ahead

Leeds Rhinos' head coach, Rohan Smith, lauded Newman's progress and expressed confidence in his potential to scale greater heights. Smith emphasized the significance of retaining local talent like Newman, particularly in light of interest from the NRL. As Newman looks forward to a successful period at AMT Headingley, the new contract underscores his value to the club and his determination to shape the future of Leeds Rhinos.