Resilience and Determination: The Story of Josh Winder and Matt Canterino in the Minnesota Twins' Spring Training

The 2021 spring training season for the Minnesota Twins was unlike any other, as the team grappled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that had canceled the 2020 minor league season. Among the 75 players invited to participate, there were 40 on the big-league roster, 21 traditional invitees, and 14 minor leaguers labeled "depth players." Among them were pitchers Josh Winder and Matt Canterino, who, at ages 24 and 23, respectively, were slightly older prospects due to the lost year of play.

Advertisment

A Unique Batting Practice Session

In a unique batting practice session, Winder and Canterino faced off against six big-league bats. Canterino, in particular, made the most of the opportunity, actively seeking feedback from the experienced hitters. Despite a career plagued by injuries, including a forearm strain in 2021 and a torn ligament in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery in August 2022, causing him to miss the entire 2023 season, Canterino remains optimistic about his future with the Twins.

Personal Lives and Connections

Advertisment

Canterino's personal life is interwoven with his baseball journey. He is engaged to Kylie Swiekatowski, a former pole vaulter and current medical student. Canterino's family, originally from Orlando, are fans of New York sports teams, a stark contrast to the local Dallas-Ft. Worth fanbase where the Twins hold their spring training. During spring training, Canterino made a connection between his jersey number, 83, and that of a young Robinson Canó, who also wore 83 during his spring training with the Yankees years prior.

Looking Forward with Hope

As the Minnesota Twins continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball, players like Canterino and Winder embody the spirit of resilience and determination that characterizes the sport. Despite setbacks and uncertainty, they remain committed to their craft, seeking out opportunities to learn and grow as players.

In the coming weeks and months, the Twins will continue to build their roster and prepare for the upcoming season. For Canterino and Winder, this means focusing on their recovery and development, drawing on the support of their teammates, coaches, and loved ones. As the team moves forward, they will undoubtedly face new challenges and uncertainties, but with players like Canterino and Winder in their ranks, the Twins can approach the future with hope and determination.

As the sun sets on another day of spring training, the Minnesota Twins can take pride in the progress they have made and the resilience they have shown in the face of adversity. With a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to excellence, they will continue to work towards their goal of bringing a championship to Minnesota.