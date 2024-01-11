Republic Bank CPL Bolsters Sports Tourism in Caribbean with New Appointment

In a strategic move to amplify sports tourism in the Caribbean, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has enlisted Deanna Weekes as the new Tourism Partner Manager. A role that involves aligning with CPL’s tourist board partners to design and offer travel packages for cricket enthusiasts attending the 2024 tournament across all CPL host countries.

Capitalizing on the Rise of Sports Tourism

With the global sports tourism sector currently accounting for 10% of the tourist flow worldwide and projected to swell to 12% by 2024, the Caribbean is gearing up to exploit this economic segment. The appointment of Deanna Weekes, therefore, is a proactive step towards creating a robust sports tourism ecosystem in the region.

CPL CEO and Deanna Weekes Envision a Bright Future

Pete Russell, CEO of CPL expressed his excitement about providing fans with comprehensive travel packages, enabling them to cheer for their favourite CPL teams across six Caribbean locales. On the other hand, Deanna Weekes sees this role as an opportunity to augment the CPL’s impact on regional economies by reinforcing existing relationships.

The CPL: A Celebration of Cricket and Culture

Since its inception in 2013, the CPL, a T20 cricket tournament, has earned a reputation for blending thrilling cricket matches with a festive Caribbean atmosphere. With a viewership soaring to an impressive 853.5 million in 2023, it has emerged as one of the most followed cricket leagues on the global stage. The Guyana Amazon Warriors hold the current champions’ title, and the 2024 tournament promises to add more excitement with the inclusion of an additional franchise based in Antigua.