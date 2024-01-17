Renowned Sports Columnist Mark Kiszla Joins The Denver Gazette's Sports Team

The Denver Gazette, Colorado's rapidly growing news outlet, has added a new feather to its cap by onboarding the esteemed sports columnist, Mark Kiszla. With a career spanning over four decades, Kiszla is set to bring a wealth of experience, insights, and engaging storytelling to the Gazette's sports team. The engagement commences in early February, with Kiszla contributing three to four columns on a weekly basis.

A Career Dotted with Sporting Triumphs

Kiszla's prolific career encapsulates the thrill of major Colorado sports victories, including three Super Bowl champions, three Stanley Cup champions, and a college football championship. His most recent feat was covering the 2023 Denver Nuggets' world championship. His columns, revered for their deep-dive analysis and insightful commentary, carry weight from the bleachers to the offices of coaches and executives helming Denver's beloved teams.

Accolades and Recognition

Kiszla's work has not gone unnoticed. He has been hailed as the top sports columnist twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and has clinched the title of Colorado's sports writer of the year four times. These accolades pay tribute to his dedication, passion, and the distinct flavor he brings to sports journalism.

Strengthening The Denver Gazette's Sports Team

The Denver Gazette is recognized for its significant readership and robust growth. The addition of Kiszla is expected to further bolster its sports department, already touted as one of the most formidable in Colorado. Readers can look forward to Kiszla's in-depth analysis and commentary, which are sure to enrich the Gazette's sports coverage and enhance its reputation further.